US Open: Dominic Thiem and Alexandr Dolgopolov reach fourth round
Sixth seed Dominic Thiem registered a straight-set win over Adrian Mannarino to reach the US Open fourth round.
The Austrian, ranked eighth in the world, beat the French world number 34 7-5 6-3 6-4 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Mannarino served for the first set but sent a volley wide, allowing Thiem to break, and then lost seven games in a row as he struggled for rhythm.
Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov also reached the fourth round with a speedy win over Serbia's Viktor Troicki.
Thiem, who has reached the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows three times in the past four years, will play either Roberto Bautista Agut or Juan Martin del Potro next.
"The key point was when I broke in the first set, otherwise it would be very, very complicated. He's a very tough opponent," Thiem, 23, said.
Dolgopolov beat Troicki 6-1 6-0 6-4 victory, hitting 24 winners and dominating with his first serve to win in just one hour and 21 minutes.
This is the 28-year-old's best run at a Grand Slam since he reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in 2011.
He will face either Spanish world number one Rafael Nadal or Argentine Leonardo Mayer in the last 16 on Monday.
