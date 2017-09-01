US Open 2017: Petra Kvitova beats Caroline Garcia to reach fourth round in New York

Petra Kvitova
Petra Kvitova returned from a career-threatening hand injury earlier this season
US Open
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova produced a fine performance to beat 18th seed Caroline Garcia and reach the US Open fourth round.

The Czech 13th seed won the first set in just 25 minutes before serving out a tighter second set to win 6-0 6-4.

Kvitova hit 22 winners and 14 unforced errors in one hour 13 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

She will play Spanish third seed Garbine Muguruza or Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova in round four.

