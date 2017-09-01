US Open 2017: Marin Cilic loses to Diego Schwartzman in third round

Diego Schwartzman had never gone past the second round at the US Open

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Former champion Marin Cilic suffered a surprise third-round loss to Argentina's world number 33 Diego Schwartzman at the US Open.

Fifth seed Cilic lost 4-6 7-5 7-5 6-4 as Schwartzman reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Cilic, 28, who claimed the US Open title in 2014, is the fourth top-10 seed to exit the competition.

Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga all went out in the second round.

Schwartzman, 25, broke his opponent nine times, including four times in the third set, to ensure there are no former title winners in the bottom half of the draw and guarantee there will be a first-time US Open finalist.

Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta beat Nicolas Mahut of France 6-3 6-4 6-3 to also progress, reaching the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time.