US Open 2017: Tomas Berdych knocked out by Alexandr Dolgopolov

Alexandr Dolgopolov hit 33 winners and 29 unforced errors in his victory over Tomas Berdych

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Czech 15th seed Tomas Berdych was knocked out of the US Open in four sets by Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov.

World number 64 Dolgopolov triumphed 3-6 6-1 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 in New York.

Berdych hit 57 unforced errors, 12 double faults and had a first-serve percentage of only 45% on court 17 at Flushing Meadows.

Dolgopolov, 28, will face Victor Troicki in the third round after the Serb beat Italy's Stefano Travaglia 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 6-0.

The Ukrainian said on Wednesday he gave his "best effort" in a match at the Winston-Salem Open last week that is being assessed for suspicious betting patterns.