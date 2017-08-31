US Open 2017: Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares reach second round

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares began the defence of their US Open men's doubles title with a straight-set win over Alexander Peya and Julian Knowle.

The British-Brazilian fourth seeds fell behind early on but recovered to win 6-4 7-6 (8-6) in New York.

Murray and Soares are trying to win their third Grand Slam title together.

"We did well, it was a good match. There were a lot of good rallies, good atmosphere on the court - it was fun for us to play I think," the Scot said.

"We're really happy to get through in two sets in the end."

The 2016 Australian and US Open champions will next face Spaniards Pablo Carreno Busta and Fernando Verdasco, or New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and Brazil's Marcelo Demoliner.