US Open 2017: Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares reach second round

By Piers Newbery

BBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

  • From the section Tennis
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016
US Open
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares began the defence of their US Open men's doubles title with a straight-set win over Alexander Peya and Julian Knowle.

The British-Brazilian fourth seeds fell behind early on but recovered to win 6-4 7-6 (8-6) in New York.

Murray and Soares are trying to win their third Grand Slam title together.

"We did well, it was a good match. There were a lot of good rallies, good atmosphere on the court - it was fun for us to play I think," the Scot said.

"We're really happy to get through in two sets in the end."

The 2016 Australian and US Open champions will next face Spaniards Pablo Carreno Busta and Fernando Verdasco, or New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and Brazil's Marcelo Demoliner.

Alerts, Live Guide & MySport
Alerts: Tennis news sent to your phone
My Sport: Sign up to follow tennis news

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired