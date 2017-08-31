US Open 2017: Elina Svitolina & Jelena Ostapenko reach third round

From the section

Svitolina hit 29 winners and 28 unforced errors in her win

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina beat Russia's Evgeniya Rodina to safely progress to the US Open third round.

Svitolina won 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 22 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Latvia's French Open champion, 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko, also reached round three with a 6-4 6-4 win over Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

American world number 91 Jennifer Brady thrashed Czech Republic's 23rd seed Barbora Strycova 6-1 6-1 in just 56 minutes in New York.

Japanese 19-year-old Naomi Osaka, who knocked out defending champion Angelique Kerber in round one, overcame Czech Denisa Allertova 6-3 4-6 7-5.

Qualifier Kaia Kanepi, a five-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist but ranked 418 after injury problems, beat Yanina Wickmayer 6-4 6-2.