US Open 2017: Caroline Wozniacki unhappy at scheduling of Maria Sharapova matches

Maria Sharapova has played both her matches so far on the main Arthur Ashe Stadium

Caroline Wozniacki has described the decision to schedule Maria Sharapova's US Open matches on the main stadium court as "questionable".

Sharapova, in her first Grand Slam event since returning from a 15-month doping ban, has played both her matches so far on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Wozniacki said that putting the Russian wildcard on the main court following her ban "doesn't set a good example".

The Danish fifth seed lost to Ekaterina Makarova on court 17 late on Wednesday.

Wozniacki's match was originally scheduled last on court five, but was eventually moved to 17 as organisers got through 87 singles matches following Tuesday's rain.

"I think putting out a schedule where the number five in the world is on court five, fifth match on, I feel at 11pm, I think that's unacceptable," Wozniacki told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

"When you look on centre court [Ashe], I understand completely the business side of things and everything, but someone who comes back from a drugs sentence and, you know, performance-enhancing drugs, and all of a sudden gets to play every single match on centre court, I believe is a questionable thing to do.

"I think it doesn't set a good example."

Caroline Wozniacki reached the US Open final in 2009 and 2014

Sharapova, 30, was given a wildcard into the main draw, because she is ranked 146th as she makes her way back following the ban.

The 2006 champion's opening win over world number two Simona Halep was the most highly anticipated match of the first round, and played out in front of almost 24,000 spectators during Monday's night session.

Sharapova then beat Hungary's Timea Babos, the world number 59, on Wednesday afternoon, again on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I've had an amazing reaction from fans since I've been back, and that's been very special," said the five-time Grand Slam champion.

Wozniacki, 27, played her opening match on Monday on the third show court, Grandstand, before losing 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 to Makarova on Wednesday.

"I think someone who has fought their way back from injury and is five in the world deserves to play on a bigger court than court five," said the Dane, twice a finalist in New York.

"Finally they moved us to court 17, which is a really nice court, actually, and we had a great atmosphere out there.

"But, yeah, I think they should sometimes look into what they need to do in the future."