US Open 2017: Maria Sharapova beats Timea Babos to reach third round
-
- From the section Tennis
|US Open
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
|BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.
Maria Sharapova came through another testing three-set match as she beat Timea Babos 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-1 to reach the US Open third round in New York.
Babos, 24, twice served for the first set but was broken both times before eventually prevailing in a tie-break.
Sharapova, who beat world number two Simona Halep in round one, reduced her error count in the second and third sets and broke Babos five more times.
She will play either Sofia Kenin or Sachia Vickery in the third round.
More to follow.
