US Open 2017: Aljaz Bedene loses to Andrey Rublev

Aljaz Bedene
Aljaz Bedene failed to break the serve of Russian opponent Andrey Rublev
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
British number three Aljaz Bedene has lost 6-1 6-4 6-4 to Russian teenager Andrey Rublev in the US Open first round in New York.

In a match delayed by Tuesday's heavy rain, the 28-year-old dropped the first set in just 21 minutes, winning only three of 19 receiving points.

Bedene, ranked 48, was more competitive in the second and third sets but failed to break the world number 53's serve.

Rublev, 19, will face seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round.

Britons Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie are in action later on day three at Flushing Meadows.

Edmund plays American Steve Johnson in the fifth match on Louis Armstrong Stadium at about 23:00 BST, while Norrie faces Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at a similar time.

