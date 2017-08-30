Alexandr Dolgopolov: 'I gave my best effort', says player under investigation

Alexandr Dolgopolov was beaten by eventual runner-up Nick Kyrgios at the Cincinnati Open earlier in August

Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov insisted he gave his "best effort" in a match that is being assessed for suspicious betting patterns.

Dolgopolov, then ranked 63rd, lost 6-3 6-3 to Brazil's Thiago Monteiro at the Winston-Salem Open on 20 August.

Some bookmakers suspended their markets as the odds shifted in favour of Monteiro, then ranked 114th.

"I was giving my best effort - I wasn't playing my best," said Dolgopolov, who lost in 55 minutes.

He described the fact that his name has been publicised as "like a circus", adding: "If they find something, good, let's talk about it.

"Before that it's a pity that guys are writing or hurting people's image without really anything, just a betting pattern. How do I have anything to do with that?

"Maybe these people bet against me, or on me, and lost their bet, [which] is happening every match.

"I go on social media and I have to delete like 10 messages because people are writing me like threats or stuff to the family."

Dolgopolov went into the match as the favourite but the amount of money placed on Monteiro to win saw the odds move dramatically, prompting an alert to the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU).

The TIU then announced it would "assess, make a judgement and take appropriate action on the information received through its co-operative agreements with betting operators".

Dolgopolov, who won his first-round match at the US Open on Wednesday, confirmed that he has since spoken to TIU officials.

"I talked to the TIU," he said. "I respect their work. I gave all the information needed and at the end of the day, what's going to happen is I'm not involved in anything."

Asked if he had faith that the process would clear his name, he added: "I think so. They gather quite personal information and I think if you do something, they find it."