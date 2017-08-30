BBC Sport - Maria Sharapova is 'good for tennis' - ITF president David Haggerty

Sharapova is 'good for tennis' - ITF president

  • From the section Tennis

Maria Sharapova is "good for tennis", International Tennis Federation president David Haggerty says after the Russian's return to Grand Slam action following a 15-month doping suspension.

READ MORE: Maria Sharapova stuns Simona Halep on Grand Slam return

READ MORE: Andy Murray withdraws from US Open because of ongoing hip injury

Top videos

Video

Sharapova is 'good for tennis' - ITF president

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Hope helps Windies claim famous win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watch moment West Indies claim famous win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

How unlucky is this? Hope run out in unusual fashion

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired