US Open 2017: Roger Federer beats Frances Tiafoe in five sets
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
|BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.
Five-time champion Roger Federer needed five sets to overcome American teenager Frances Tiafoe in the first round of the US Open.
The 36-year-old Swiss won 4-6 6-2 6-1 1-6 6-4 in his first ever match under the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof.
Third seed Federer goes on to face Slovenia's Blaz Kavcic or Mikhail Youzhny of Russia on Thursday.
Only nine players completed their matches as rain wiped out much of Tuesday's schedule.
More to follow.
