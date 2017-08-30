US Open 2017: Roger Federer beats Frances Tiafoe in five sets

Roger Federer (right) joined Rafael Nadal as one of only nine players to complete their matches on Tuesday

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept

Five-time champion Roger Federer needed five sets to overcome American teenager Frances Tiafoe in the first round of the US Open.

The 36-year-old Swiss won 4-6 6-2 6-1 1-6 6-4 in his first ever match under the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof.

Third seed Federer goes on to face Slovenia's Blaz Kavcic or Mikhail Youzhny of Russia on Thursday.

Only nine players completed their matches as rain wiped out much of Tuesday's schedule.

