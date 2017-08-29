US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal beats Dusan Lajovic to reach second round

Rafael Nadal won the US Open in 2010 and 2013

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

World number one Rafael Nadal beat Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 6-2 to reach the second round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

In a match played under the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof because of heavy rain in New York, Serb Lajovic served for the first set but Nadal broke back to love.

After taking the first set on a tie-break, the Spaniard dominated against the world number 85.

Nadal will face Japan's Taro Daniel or American Tommy Paul next.

"It was tough at the beginning, he was playing well and not making many mistakes and I felt he was controlling the points too many times," the 14-time Grand Slam champion said.

"At the end of that first set it was important to get the break point back and I played a good point at 6-6, then hit a good winner to win the set. Then everything was changing.

Inspired to play tennis? Find out how to get into tennis in our special guide.

"I need to keep improving, but the first round is never easy, there are nerves out here when you play in his amazing place. Always at the beginning you want to do it well."

Third seed Roger Federer is due to play his first-round match against American Frances Tiafoe in the second night session match on Arthur Ashe.

No other men's matches were completed on day two because of the rain that arrived after less than two hours' play and forced the cancellation of the schedule on the outside courts.