US Open 2017: Johanna Konta knocked out by Aleksandra Krunic in first round

Britain's Johanna Konta was knocked out in the US Open first round, losing 4-6 6-3 6-4 to Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic.

The world number seven made only 45% of first serves against Krunic, ranked 78, with the Serb the more aggressive player as the match progressed.

Konta fought back from a break down in the final set but Krunic broke again at 3-3 before serving out for victory.

Britons Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie won on day one at Flushing Meadows, but Heather Watson lost.

More to follow.

