US Open: Garbine Muguruza beats Varvara Lepchenko to reach second round

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza has not progressed further than the second round at the US Open before

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza saw off Varvara Lepchenko 6-0 6-3 to reach the second round of the US Open.

The Spaniard, 23, raced through the first set in 21 minutes as she dominated the American in the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

Muguruza, who dropped just 10 points on serve, will face either Duan Yingying or qualifier Claire Liu in round two.

Petra Kvitova beat 2008 finalist Jelena Jankovic 7-5 7-5 to set up a second-round meeting with Alize Cornet.

The Frenchwoman beat Britain's Heather Watson 6-4 6-4.