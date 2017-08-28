US Open 2017: Kyle Edmund & Cameron Norrie win as Heather Watson beaten

From the section

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie reached the US Open second round but Heather Watson has been knocked out.

Edmund, who reached the fourth round in New York last year, impressively defeated Dutch 32nd seed Robin Haase 6-3 7-5 6-3 in under two hours.

Qualifier Norrie, 22, progressed when Russia's Dmitry Tursanov retired when trailing 7-6 (9-7) 6-1.

Watson, 25, was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Alize Cornet with British number one Johanna Konta in action later.

The world number seven faces Serb Aleksandra Krunic from about 19:00 BST.

