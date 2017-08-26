Andy Murray withdraws from US Open because of ongoing hip injury

By Piers Newbery

BBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

  • From the section Tennis
Breaking news

Andy Murray has pulled out of the US Open two days before the start of the tournament in New York after failing to recover from a hip injury.

The British world number two, 30, has not played since Wimbledon, when he was hampered by the injury as he lost to Sam Query in the quarter-finals.

Murray practised all week but said on Saturday the hip remained "too sore".

"I'll definitely make a decision on the rest of the year in the next few days," said Murray.

The 2012 US Open champion was due to face American world number 104 Tennys Sandgren in the first round.

More to follow

Find out more

Top Stories

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired