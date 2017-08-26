Andy Murray withdraws from US Open because of ongoing hip injury

Andy Murray has pulled out of the US Open two days before the start of the tournament in New York after failing to recover from a hip injury.

The British world number two, 30, has not played since Wimbledon, when he was hampered by the injury as he lost to Sam Query in the quarter-finals.

Murray practised all week but said on Saturday the hip remained "too sore".

"I'll definitely make a decision on the rest of the year in the next few days," said Murray.

The 2012 US Open champion was due to face American world number 104 Tennys Sandgren in the first round.

