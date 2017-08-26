BBC Sport - Andy Murray withdraws from US Open because of ongoing hip injury

Emotional Murray withdraws from US Open

  • From the section Tennis

An emotional Andy Murray tells a news conference that he is pulling out of the US Open two days before the start of the tournament in New York after failing to recover from a hip injury.

READ MORE: Murray out of US Open with hip injury

