BBC Sport - Andy Murray withdraws from US Open because of ongoing hip injury
Emotional Murray withdraws from US Open
- From the section Tennis
An emotional Andy Murray tells a news conference that he is pulling out of the US Open two days before the start of the tournament in New York after failing to recover from a hip injury.
