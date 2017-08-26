Winston-Salem Open: Kyle Edmund loses to Damir Dzumhur in semi-final

Kyle Edmund reached the fourth round of the US Open in 2016

British number two Kyle Edmund lost to Damir Dzumhur 1-6 7-5 6-3 in the semi-final of the Winston-Salem Open.

Edmund, 22, started well and won the first set before being overpowered by his opponent in North Carolina.

Dzumhur, ranked 67th in the world, is Bosnia's first player to reach an ATP Tour final.

The 25-year-old will face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the final, while Edmund will now prepare for the US Open, which starts on Monday.

Edmund, who reached the fourth round of the US Open in 2016, is up against Dutch veteran Robin Haase at Flushing Meadows.

"For such a small country as Bosnia, it's a really big result," Dzumhur said after reaching the final.

"So I'm proud of my country and proud of myself and it's going to be a good day tomorrow."

Bautista Agut, ranked 15th in the world, easily accounted for Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-2 6-4 in the other semi-final.