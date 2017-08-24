Winston-Salem Open: Great Britain's Kyle Edmund reaches semi-finals

Kyle Edmund will face Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur or South Korea's Chung Hyeon in the last four

Kyle Edmund beat Steve Johnson to reach the semi-finals of the Winston-Salem Open.

The British number two, 22, came from a set down to defeat American world number 46 Johnson 5-7 6-3 6-3 in North Carolina.

Edmund, 45th in the rankings, will play Bosnian Damir Dzumhur or South Korea's Hyeon Chung in the last four.

Meanwhile, Britain's Cameron Norrie is one victory from the US Open after his latest victory in qualifying.

The 22-year-old world number 226 beat Sekou Bangoura 6-4 7-5 in the second round of qualifying and will now play Japanese 33-year-old Go Soeda, ranked 131, for a place in the first round proper.

Later on Thursday, Naomi Broad plays Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey in the second round of qualifying for the women's event, with fellow Briton Katie Boulter facing Montenegrin Danka Kovinic.