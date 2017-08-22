Winston-Salem Open: GB's Kyle Edmund through, Aljaz Bedene out

From the section

Kyle Edmund is ranked 45th in the world

Kyle Edmund is through to the third round of the Winston-Salem Open after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev, but fellow Briton Aljaz Bedene is out.

British number two Edmund, 22, overcame Medvedev 2-6 6-2 7-6 (8-6) in North Carolina and will play either Marton Fucsovics or Joao Sousa in the last 16.

Bedene, ranked 48th in the world - three places below Edmund - lost 6-4 7-5 to Italy's Andreas Seppi.

Britain's Brydan Klein lost in the first round of US Open qualifying.

The 27-year-old, ranked 169th in the world, was beaten 6-3 3-6 7-6 by France's Vincent Millot.

But fellow Briton Cameron Norrie advanced to the second qualifying round, beating Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-2 6-2.

The US Open starts in New York on 28 August.