Winston-Salem Open: Britain's Kyle Edmund through to second round

Britain's Kyle Edmund is through to the second round of the Winston-Salem Open with a straight-set win over Italy's Thomas Fabbiano in North Carolina.

The 22-year-old British number two, who came through two rounds of qualifying, beat world number 81 Fabbiano 6-2 6-3.

Edmund, who is ranked 45th in the world, will play 15th seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the next round.

The tournament is the final warm-up event before the US Open, which starts in New York on 28 August.