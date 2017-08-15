Cincinnati Masters: Juan Martin del Potro through to second round

Juan Martin del Potro
Juan Martin del Potro beat Roger Federer to win the 2009 US Open

Juan Martin del Potro fought back from a set down to beat Tomas Berdych and reach the second round of the Cincinnati Masters.

The Argentine, ranked 30th in the world, beat the Czech 2-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-0 in one hour and 55 minutes.

He will face American world number 244 Mitchell Krueger in the next round.

Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios of Australia beat Belgian ninth seed David Goffin 6-2 6-3 to set up a second-round tie against Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov.

And world number 10 Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the tournament with an injury to his left wrist.

The Canadian joins fellow top-10 players Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori and Marin Cilic in missing the event, while 2016 US Open winner Stan Wawrinka and 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic are out for the rest of the season.

In the women's draw, Australian Ashleigh Barty beat Varvara Lepchenko of the United States 6-4 6-4.

British number one Johanna Konta plays 27th-ranked Kiki Bertens at around 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

