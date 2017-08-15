Cincinnati Masters: Juan Martin del Potro through to second round

Juan Martin del Potro beat Roger Federer to win the 2009 US Open

Juan Martin del Potro fought back from a set down to beat Tomas Berdych and reach the second round of the Cincinnati Masters.

The Argentine, ranked 30th in the world, beat the Czech 2-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-0 in one hour and 55 minutes.

He will face American world number 244 Mitchell Krueger in the next round.

Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios of Australia beat Belgian ninth seed David Goffin 6-2 6-3 to set up a second-round tie against Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov.

And world number 10 Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the tournament with an injury to his left wrist.

The Canadian joins fellow top-10 players Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori and Marin Cilic in missing the event, while 2016 US Open winner Stan Wawrinka and 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic are out for the rest of the season.

In the women's draw, Australian Ashleigh Barty beat Varvara Lepchenko of the United States 6-4 6-4.

British number one Johanna Konta plays 27th-ranked Kiki Bertens at around 20:00 BST on Tuesday.