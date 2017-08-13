Rogers Cup: Alexander Zverev beats Roger Federer in Montreal final

Zverev has now won two of his four matches against Federer

Germany's Alexander Zverev became just the third man to beat Roger Federer this year as the 20-year-old German won his fifth title of 2017 in Montreal.

Zverev, ranked eighth, won 6-3 6-4 at the Rogers Cup to claim his second Masters 1000 title and extend his winning run to 10 matches.

Federer, 36, lost for just the third time in 38 matches this year.

The Swiss can still take the number one ranking if results go his way at the Cincinnati Open next week.

Either Federer or Rafael Nadal will replace Andy Murray at the top of the standings on 21 August.

