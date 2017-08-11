Rogers Cup: Roger Federer beats Roberto Bautista Agut in Montreal

Federer hopes to add to his Canadian victories of 2004 and 2006

Roger Federer extended his winning streak to 15 matches as he beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the Rogers Cup semi-finals in Montreal.

The 36-year-old Swiss won 6-4 6-4 in 68 minutes to set up a meeting with unseeded Dutchman Robin Haase.

Federer is aiming for the third Rogers Cup win of his career and sixth title of a remarkable 2017 season.

Denis Shapovalov plays Adrian Mannarino and Alexander Zverev faces Kevin Anderson in the other quarter-finals.

Federer secured the decisive first break at 4-4 in the opening set, then got the better of three consecutive breaks early in the second.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion has now won all 16 sets in his seven matches against Bautista Agut.

Haase, ranked 52nd in the world, fought back to beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 4-6 6-3 6-3.