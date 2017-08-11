Rogers Cup: Roger Federer beats Roberto Bautista Agut in Montreal
Roger Federer extended his winning streak to 15 matches as he beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the Rogers Cup semi-finals in Montreal.
The 36-year-old Swiss won 6-4 6-4 in 68 minutes to set up a meeting with unseeded Dutchman Robin Haase.
Federer is aiming for the third Rogers Cup win of his career and sixth title of a remarkable 2017 season.
Denis Shapovalov plays Adrian Mannarino and Alexander Zverev faces Kevin Anderson in the other quarter-finals.
Federer secured the decisive first break at 4-4 in the opening set, then got the better of three consecutive breaks early in the second.
The 19-time Grand Slam champion has now won all 16 sets in his seven matches against Bautista Agut.
Haase, ranked 52nd in the world, fought back to beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 4-6 6-3 6-3.