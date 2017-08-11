Rogers Cup: Rafael Nadal beaten, Roger Federer through

Shapovalov is the second-youngest player to defeat Nadal, after Croatia's Borna Coric at the 2014 Swiss Indoors

Rafael Nadal fell to a shock defeat by 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov at the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

Wildcard Shapovalov came from a set down to beat top seed Nadal 3-6 6-4 7-6 (6-4) and become the youngest player to reach a Masters 1000 quarter-final.

Nadal's loss means Andy Murray remains world number one, but only until next week's Cincinnati Masters, where Nadal or Roger Federer will replace him.

Federer also progressed to the last eight, with victory over David Ferrer.

The Swiss world number three, 36, came from a set behind to beat the Spaniard 4-6 6-4 6-2 and next faces Roberto Bautista Agut, also of Spain, who defeated Frenchman Gael Monfils 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (6-2).

World number 143 Shapovalov, the 2016 Wimbledon junior champion, plays 29-year-old Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

In the other quarter-finals, Germany's Alexander Zverev, who beat Australian Nick Kyrgios 6-4 6-3, will play South African Kevin Anderson, who saw off American Sam Querrey 6-4 6-1 in the last 16.

And Argentina's Diego Schwartzman will face Robin Haase of the Netherlands. Haase beat Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (6-3) 4-6 6-1, while Schwartzman defeated American Jared Donaldson 0-6 7-5 7-5.