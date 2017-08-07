Sara Errani banned for two months after cancer drug shows up in failed test

Sara Errani is now ranked number 98 in the world

Italy's former world number five Sara Errani has been banned for two months after failing a drugs test.

The 30-year-old, who reached the French Open final in 2012, tested positive for cancer drug letrozole.

Errani's mother had been using the drug as part of her treatment for breast cancer and had left pills on a kitchen worktop where food was prepared.

A tribunal panel accepted the player probably ingested the substance through accidental food contamination.

But it was ruled Errani, now ranked 98, could have done more to protect herself.

Letrozole increases lean body mass and was banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) over concerns it was being abused by bodybuilders.

An independent tribunal, appointed by the International Tennis Federation, said there was no evidence it would enhance the performance of an elite tennis player.

It is the most high-profile drugs case in women's tennis since that of Maria Sharapova, who beat Errani in the 2012 French final.

The Russian returned to the tour earlier this year after she was banned for 15 months on appeal following a positive test for meldonium.

'Frustrated and extremely disappointed'

Errani's mother and father told the tribunal hearing in July that after the positive finding, they carried out an experiment which found the drug dissolved in a broth, plus a meat mixture for tortellini, without being detectable.

"Together with my family we have tried to understand how this contamination could have happened because I am 100% certain I haven't taken a pill by mistake," said Errani in a statement.

"The only viable option has been that an accidental food contamination occurred at some stage in the house."

She accepted a charge of violating anti-doping rules in April. The ban is effective from 3 August.

Errani said she was "very frustrated" and "extremely disappointed" by the sanction but was "at peace with my conscience and aware I haven't done anything wrong".

In 2012, she stopped working with Luis Garcia del Moral, one of the doctors at the centre of cyclist Lance Armstrong's doping scandal.

"I'm not interested in keeping working with a person that is involved in these things," said Errani at the time.