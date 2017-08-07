Citi Open: Alexander Zverev beats Kevin Anderson for fourth ATP title of 2017

From the section

Alexander Zverev has now won five ATP titles

Germany's Alexander Zverev won his fourth ATP title of the season with victory over South African Kevin Anderson in the final of the Citi Open.

The 20-year-old world number eight won 6-4 6-4 in 69 minutes in Washington.

Zverev is the youngest player to win four titles in a season since Juan Martin del Potro in 2008.

Russia's Ekaterina Makarova beat Germany's Julia Goerges 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 in the women's final to secure her third WTA singles title.

Elsewhere, Madison Keys beat fellow American Coco Vandeweghe 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to win the Stanford Bank of the West Classic in California.

The US Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, begins on Monday, 28 August.