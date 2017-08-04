Washington Open: Simona Halep retires from quarter-final with heat-related illness

World number two Simona Halep was the runner-up in this year's French Open

World number two Simona Halep was forced to retire from her Washington Open quarter-final against Ekaterina Makarova with a heat-related illness.

After complaining that severe heat left her feeling "a bit dead" on Wednesday, Romanian Halep was trailing 2-6 6-3 1-0 when she withdrew in the third set.

The on-court temperature reached a punishing 47C on Wednesday.

In the men's event, Canadian Milos Raonic lost 7-5 6-4 to USA's Jack Sock in their quarter-final.

World number 10 Raonic has now gone 30 tournaments since lifting his last trophy in Brisbane in 2016 - a drought of 19 months.

Sock, ranked 19th, will face the winner of Yuki Bhambri, ranked 200th, and South Africa's Kevin Anderson, who defeated Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem.

Next up for Makarova is a semi-final on Saturday against the winner of French fifth seed Oceane Dodin and Germany's Sabine Lisicki.

Elsewhere, Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza reached the semi-finals of the Stanford Classic with a 6-1 6-3 victory over Croatia's Ana Konjuh.