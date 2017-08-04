Davis Cup: Proposal to reduce matches to best-of-three sets not approved by ITF

Argentina are the defending Davis Cup champions

Davis Cup singles matches will continue to be played over the best-of-five sets after a proposal to reduce them to best-of-three failed to gain approval.

The proposal was backed by 63.54% of voters at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) AGM, just short of the required two-thirds majority.

World number one Andy Murray has called for matches to be shortened to increase the participation of top players.

ITF president David Haggerty said the vote result was "disappointing".

He added: "Change is needed to ensure the long-term future of these iconic and historic competitions."

A motion was approved guaranteeing both the Davis Cup and women's Fed Cup finalists the choice of hosting their first-round ties the following year.