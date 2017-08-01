Citi Open: Britain's Heather Watson loses to Patricia Maria Tig

Heather Watson is currently ranked 75th in the world

British number two Heather Watson was knocked out the Citi Open in the first round with a straight-set defeat by Romania's Patricia Maria Tig.

The 25-year-old lost 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) in two hours three minutes to the world number 134 in Washington.

Watson, who wasted set points of her own in the first set, saved two match points before Tig took the tie-break to win her first match since March.

Tig will face Monica Niculescu or Nao Hibino in round two.