Kyle Edmund loses to Ryan Harrison in Atlanta Open semi-final
- From the section Tennis
Kyle Edmund failed to reach his maiden ATP Tour final as he lost to American Ryan Harrison at the Atlanta Open.
The Briton was beaten 6-7 (7-5) 6-3 6-4 in what was the second semi-final of his career.
The world number 45 won the first-set tie-break but Harrison took the next two sets, winning eight of the final nine points to wrap up victory.
He will meet three-time Atlanta champion and fellow American John Isner in Sunday's final.