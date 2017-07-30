Kyle Edmund loses to Ryan Harrison in Atlanta Open semi-final

British number two Edmund has 14 wins and 19 losses on the ATP tour in 2017

Kyle Edmund failed to reach his maiden ATP Tour final as he lost to American Ryan Harrison at the Atlanta Open.

The Briton was beaten 6-7 (7-5) 6-3 6-4 in what was the second semi-final of his career.

The world number 45 won the first-set tie-break but Harrison took the next two sets, winning eight of the final nine points to wrap up victory.

He will meet three-time Atlanta champion and fellow American John Isner in Sunday's final.