Atlanta Open: Kyle Edmund beats top seed Jack Sock to reach last four

Kyle Edmund lost his only other ATP Tour semi-final, against Richard Gasquet in Antwerp in October 2016

Kyle Edmund defeated top seed Jack Sock 6-4 6-1 to reach the last four of the 2017 Atlanta Open.

It is the second ATP Tour semi-final of the 22-year-old Briton's career and the fifth seed will face Ryan Harrison for a place in Sunday's final.

The world number 45 was a break down in the first set when play was interrupted to give a fan medical help, but hit back to win nine of the last 10 games.

Harrison thrashed Christopher Eubanks 6-1 6-2 in their quarter-final.

American fourth seed Harrison said: "Kyle's been coming out. He was playing some amazing tennis at the end of last year and has shown some highlights of that throughout this year as well."