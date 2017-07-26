BBC Sport - Injured Novak Djokovic says decision not to play for rest of 2017 was 'not easy'
Djokovic says decision to sit out rest of year 'not easy'
- From the section Tennis
World number four Novak Djovokic will not play tennis again in 2017. The 12-time Grand Slam winner said "professionally this is not an easy decision for me" as he shared the news on his Facebook page.
READ MORE: Twelve-time Grand Slam champion will not play again in 2017
READ MORE: Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic out after retiring injured against Tomas Berdych
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired