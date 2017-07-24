BBC Sport - RideLondon: Boxer Nicola Adams trains and takes a capital quiz

Beckham on a boat? Nicola Adams' RideLondon quiz

While Nicola Adams trains before taking part in RideLondon on 30 July, we test the Leeds boxer on her knowledge of the capital.

The RideLondon event takes place over three days from 28-30 July.

You can find details of the BBC's live coverage of the event here, while the BBC Sport website will feature live text commentary of the RideLondon 100 and 46 races and the men's elite London-Surrey Classic from 10:00 BST.

