Tennis participation levels in Britain have risen this summer, figures show

Tennis for Kids has helped more than 33,000 children try the sport for the first time

The number of people playing tennis in Britain has risen this summer, according to figures released by the Lawn Tennis Association.

The LTA said 131,019 more people played tennis in June 2017 than in June 2016.

The rise coincided with the grass-court season, during which Britain had men's and women's Wimbledon quarter-finalists for the first time since 1973.

During Wimbledon fortnight, there was a 30% increase in the number of tennis court hours booked.

"At a time when more and more people are enjoying the resurgence of British tennis, it's great to see that translating into more people actually getting out there and having fun on court," said Alastair Marks, participation director at the LTA.

The LTA has invested in Transforming British Tennis Together, a programme aimed at increasing participation at the grassroots level of the game.