Ilie Nastase: Romania's Fed Cup captain banned by ITF after Fed Cup row

Media playback is not supported on this device Johanna Konta tears & Nastase sent off - dramatic scenes at Fed Cup

Romania captain Ilie Nastase has been banned from official roles by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) until 2021 following his tirade at a Fed Cup tie in Bucharest in April.

He swore at an umpire, insulted British number one Johanna Konta and her captain Anne Keothavong and made derogatory comments about Serena Williams' unborn child.

Nastase, 70, will not be accredited for ITF events until 2019.

He was also fined $10,000 (£7,700).

Grand Slam tournaments are not included within the sanction, nor the respective ATP or WTA Tours, as they lie outside the jurisdiction of the ITF.

The ITF said his comments about Serena Williams' unborn child could be interpreted as racist, while he made advances of a sexual nature towards Keothavong.

WARNING: Some people may find the language below offensive

During the Fed Cup in April, Romanian player Simona Halep was answering a question in English about former world number one Williams and her pregnancy. Nastase then turned to one of his other team members and added in Romanian: "Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?"

Former world number one Nastase also put his arm tightly around Keothavong and asked for her room number, in earshot of the watching media.

Ilie Nastase says his comments to British players came when he was no longer on the court, and no longer acting as captain

The following day before play had even started, Nastase insulted a British journalist over their reporting of his comments about Williams, calling the Press Association's tennis correspondent Eleanor Crooks "stupid".

Later, after Konta and Keothavong complained of calling out from the crowd in the World Group II play-off tie in Constanta, Nastase was involved in a discussion with officials in which he used foul and abusive language.

He then called both Konta and Keothavong "a bitch" multiple times, as well as swearing at them.

Nastase was sent off after the incident that left Konta in tears and her match suspended. Romania went on to win the play-off.

