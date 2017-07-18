BBC Sport - Johanna Konta: Playing for Wimbledon home crowd 'emotional'

Johanna Konta: Playing for Wimbledon home crowd 'emotional'

World number four Johanna Konta says playing in front of a home crowd was an "emotional experience" after becoming the first British woman to reach a Wimbledon semi-final since 1978.

