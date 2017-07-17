BBC Sport - Roger Federer inspired by 'sporting legends' like Bolt and Schumacher
Federer inspired by 'sporting legends'
- From the section Tennis
Roger Federer, now a 19-time Grand Slam champion after his Wimbledon win, says he was inspired by sporting legends such as Usain Bolt, LeBron James and Michael Schumacher.
