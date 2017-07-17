BBC Sport - Roger Federer targets world number one spot after record eighth Wimbledon title
After winning an eighth Wimbledon title, Roger Federer says "it would mean a lot" to reach the top of the world rankings again.
The Swiss beat Marin Cilic to become the most successful man in Wimbledon singles history and claim a 19th Grand Slam title.
