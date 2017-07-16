BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Federer the GOAT, celebrity spotting & final-day funnies
Federer the GOAT, double GB joy & final-day funnies
- From the section Tennis
Watch some of the quirkier moments from the final day of Wimbledon as Roger Federer becomes the first man to win eight men's singles titles with victory over Marin Cilic.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Federer wins record eighth Wimbledon
WATCH MORE: Action from all eight Federer Wimbledon wins
Available to UK users only.
