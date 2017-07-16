BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Jamie Murray & Martina Hingis seal mixed doubles title
Murray & Hingis seal mixed doubles title
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Jamie Murray and Switzerland's Martina Hingis beat Britain's Heather Watson and Finland's Henri Kontinen in straight sets in the Wimbledon mixed doubles final.
