Wimbledon 2017: Jamie Murray & Martina Hingis win mixed doubles title

Top seeds Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis beat defending champions Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen 6-4 6-4 to win the Wimbledon mixed doubles final.

The British and Swiss pairing, both former title winners at Wimbledon, crucially broke Briton Watson and Finn Kontinen in the seventh game of the match en route to taking the first set.

They repeated the feat in the seventh game of the second set to lead 4-3.

I forgot what it felt like the last time I won Jamie Murray

Murray and Hingis then held serve in the 10th game to secure the title.

That gave the 36-year-old Swiss player her sixth Wimbledon title - comprising one singles crown, three doubles and two mixed doubles.

Hingis only decided to team up with her Scottish partner prior to this tournament.

She told BBC Sport: "I'm really happy how we played and performed. One Briton was going to win a Wimbledon title this year and I was hoping it would be mine.

When asked whether they would both return next year as a partnership, she added: "We have the next Grand Slam coming up and we have to talk about that."

This was Murray's second Wimbledon title, having won the mixed doubles with Jelena Jankovic 10 years ago.

The 31-year-old said: "I forgot what it felt like the last time I won.

"This was pretty sweet and I have to give huge thanks to Martina - when she texted me it was an easy decision and it's great to have the trophy again.

"A lot of guys in the locker room would be jumping at the chance to join Martina."

He said the atmosphere was "strange" in Centre Court because the British support were "a bit split with Heather and me".

Murray added: "It was a great success for British tennis to have the two of us in the final."