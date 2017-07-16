BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Remarkable 'reverse winner' from Jamie Murray in mixed doubles final
Remarkable 'reverse winner' from Jamie Murray
Jamie Murray pulls off a remarkable 'reverse winner' against Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen as he and partner Martina Hingis win the first set in the Wimbledon mixed doubles final.
