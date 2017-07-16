BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'I should take more time off' - Roger Federer jokes after win
'I should take more time off' - Federer jokes after win
- From the section Tennis
A delighted Roger Federer speaks about taking some more time out after winning a record eighth Wimbledon men's title.
Watch coverage from up to four courts here.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired