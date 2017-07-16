BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'Special doubles team' Jordanne Whiley & Yui Kamiji win again

'Special' Whiley & Kamiji win doubles title again

  • From the section Tennis

Watch highlights as Britain's Jordanne Whiley and partner Yui Kamiji of Japan win a fourth successive Wimbledon women's wheelchair doubles title.

Watch coverage from up to four courts here.

Available to UK users only.

Wimbledon video

Video

'Special' Whiley & Kamiji win doubles title again

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Federer breaks Cilic in the first set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Dutch duo win epic 37-shot rally

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Magnificent Muguruza, brilliant Brits & day 12 funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ivanisevic on coaching finalist Cilic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Muguruza wins Wimbledon - highlights

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Tough to watch Venus disintegrate like that'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Makarova & Vesnina win women's doubles - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kubot & Melo win epic men's doubles final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Hewett & Reid retain doubles title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'I grew up watching Venus play!' - Muguruza thrilled

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'I think there will be other opportunities' - Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: Federer's masterclass against Berdych

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Federer triumphs in five-set thriller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Cilic reaches first Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Extraordinary' tennis - Muguruza wins the first set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Muguruza saves two set points against Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Point of match so far!' - Venus wins rally

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Serving secrets that could decide women's final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

"It's not over until it's over" - Williams looks ahead to the final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Three-racquets Federer, battling Cilic & man in a dress

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Group of Wallingford Festival Riders

Wallingford Festival of Cycling

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired