BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'Special doubles team' Jordanne Whiley & Yui Kamiji win again
'Special' Whiley & Kamiji win doubles title again
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as Britain's Jordanne Whiley and partner Yui Kamiji of Japan win a fourth successive Wimbledon women's wheelchair doubles title.
Watch coverage from up to four courts here.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired