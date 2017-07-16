BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'Step towards history' - Federer wins first set

'He ripped that one' - Federer wins first set

  • From the section Tennis

Roger Federer takes a "step towards history" as he wins the first set against Marin Cilic in the men's Wimbledon final.

Watch coverage from up to four courts here.

Available to UK users only.

Wimbledon video

Video

'He ripped that one' - Federer wins first set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch the moment Federer made history

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Action from all eight Federer Wimbledon wins

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'I should take more time off' - Federer jokes after win

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Emotional Cilic reflects on 'amazing journey'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Cilic is getting hammered' - Federer takes second set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Federer breaks Cilic in the first set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Special' Whiley & Kamiji win doubles title again

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Dutch duo win epic 37-shot rally

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Magnificent Muguruza, brilliant Brits & day 12 funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ivanisevic on coaching finalist Cilic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Muguruza wins Wimbledon - highlights

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Tough to watch Venus disintegrate like that'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Makarova & Vesnina win women's doubles - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kubot & Melo win epic men's doubles final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Hewett & Reid retain doubles title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'I grew up watching Venus play!' - Muguruza thrilled

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'I think there will be other opportunities' - Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: Federer's masterclass against Berdych

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Federer triumphs in five-set thriller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Cilic reaches first Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Extraordinary' tennis - Muguruza wins the first set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Muguruza saves two set points against Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Point of match so far!' - Venus wins rally

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Group of Wallingford Festival Riders

Wallingford Festival of Cycling

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired