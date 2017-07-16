BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'Step towards history' - Federer wins first set
'He ripped that one' - Federer wins first set
- From the section Tennis
Roger Federer takes a "step towards history" as he wins the first set against Marin Cilic in the men's Wimbledon final.
Watch coverage from up to four courts here.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired