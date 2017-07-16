BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Dutch duo win epic 37-shot rally
Dutch duo win epic 37-shot rally
- From the section Tennis
Marjolein Buis and Diede de Groot of the Natherlands win an amazing 37-shot rally in their women's wheelchair doubles final againt Britain's Jordanne Whiley and partner Yui Kamiji.
Watch coverage from up to four courts here.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired