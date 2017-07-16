BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Dutch duo win epic 37-shot rally

Dutch duo win epic 37-shot rally

  • From the section Tennis

Marjolein Buis and Diede de Groot of the Natherlands win an amazing 37-shot rally in their women's wheelchair doubles final againt Britain's Jordanne Whiley and partner Yui Kamiji.

Watch coverage from up to four courts here.

Available to UK users only.

