Wimbledon 2017: Whiley and Kamiji win women's wheelchair doubles title

Britain's Jordanne Whiley and partner Yui Kamiji won a fourth successive Wimbledon women's wheelchair doubles title as they saw off Marjolein Buis and Diede de Groot 2-6 6-3 6-0.

Whiley and Japan's Kamiji went a set down as the Dutch second seeds started confidently on court three.

But 25-year-old Whiley and Kamiji, 23, recovered to take the second and did not lose a game in a decisive third to extend their winning run at Wimbledon.

They receive £12,000 in prize money.

Whiley, who spent eight months out with injury since her last Wimbledon title, told BBC Sport: "This is by far the most special for me. I really did try my hardest. I'm so happy.

"Yui's my best friend, I would do anything for Yui, I would try my hardest for Yui and I know she would do the same.

"That's what makes it such a special doubles team."