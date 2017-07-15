BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo clinch men's doubles title
Kubot & Melo win epic men's doubles final
- From the section Tennis
Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo win their first Wimbledon men's doubles title in a marathon five-set match, beating Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 5-7 7-5 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 13-11.
