BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo clinch men's doubles title

Kubot & Melo win epic men's doubles final

  • From the section Tennis

Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo win their first Wimbledon men's doubles title in a marathon five-set match, beating Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 5-7 7-5 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 13-11.

Watch coverage from up to five courts here.

READ MORE: Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo win men's doubles title in five-set epic

Available to UK users only.

